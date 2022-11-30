Steven Spielberg skips Gotham Awards ceremony as he tests positive for COVID-19

The Fablemans, a semi-autobiographical look at the life of legendary director Steven Spielberg, is currently receiving great reviews. Variety claimed that Spielberg tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. He was forced to skip the recently held Gotham Awards because of the sickness.

According to the publication, he was scheduled to introduce Michellel Williams, one of the film’s stars, but had to cancel. Variety added that the infection had been acquired by the director prior to the red carpet event. Paul Dano, another star of ‘The Fablemans’, confirmed the news when he replaced Spielberg to present Williams.

Co-written by Tony Kushner, the coming-of-age drama stars Gabriel LaBelle as Samuel ‘Sammy’ Fabelman, a young boy and Spielberg surrogate who aspires to become a filmmaker. Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch also star.

The movie received an astounding 94 percent on the well-known review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. The Fabelmans finds Steven Spielberg exploring the family origins that helped make him a popular filmmaker — and proving he hasn’t lost his magic touch, according to the critical consensus.

Meanwhile, 32nd Annual Gotham Awards were held on November 28 at Cipriani Wall Street, New York. The annual award ceremony honours the best talent in independent cinema.