‘You may end up in jail if you carry ‘THESE items’ on an Indian train’; Details…

Every day, thousands of people travel through India by rail. Due to this, there are laws and regulations that must be adhered to by the general public in order to guarantee the safety of all passengers. You should go with only the utmost caution and avoid bringing any items that might land you in jail.

In order to safeguard the safety of the millions of people who ride trains every day, the Railways have also issued a caution to the passengers. According to a warning from the Railways, combustible and explosive materials shouldn’t be brought aboard trains. They put both their own and other passengers’ lives at peril as a result. You could furthermore be liable if you bring such dangerous items aboard a train.

What not to bring on trains:

It is strictly forbidden by railroad laws to bring explosives and harmful materials aboard trains, including firecrackers, gas cylinders, cigarettes, and gunpowder. Additionally, it’s against the law to transport combustible materials like gasoline and kerosene by rail. The Railways additionally noted that smoking is not permitted in the train’s cabin or at the station.

If you transfer flammable or explosive materials while using a train, you might face a fine of up to Rs 1000 or a prison term of three years, or both, according to sections 164 and 165 of the Railways Act of 1989. If you don’t want to end yourself in jail or having to pay a fine, you must be cautious.