Zebronics launches new soundbar in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based Audio, IT & Gaming Peripherals, Mobile/ Lifestyle Accessories, Power Solutions, Healthcare and Surveillance Solutions brand, Zebronics launched its new soundbar named ‘Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro soundbar’ in the country. The new soundbar from Zebronics sale is live on Amazon India and is priced at Rs. 22,999. This soundbar can be used with Smart TVs, projectors, and more devices. It is claimed as the first soundbar to feature Dolby Atmos in this configuration in India.

The new soundbar comes with dual wireless rear satellite speakers. It houses 5 drivers, with 3 on the front and 2 on the top. It is accompanied by a powerful 16.5 cm subwoofer. The soundbar offers several connectivity options such as HDMI eARC, Optical, Bluetooth 5.0, and more.

The Zeb-Juke Bar 9750 Pro also features USB, and an AUX port. A fully functional remote offers easy controls for Bass, Treble, Satellite volume adjustment, preset EQ (equalizer) control, and others.