Ambulance carrying more than 50 kg of narcotics seized in Kolkata; two people detained

After capturing an ambulance that was transporting drugs weighing more than 50 kg, the Kolkata Police broke up a drug ring operating in the area.

In the Hastings neighbourhood of Kolkata, the police apprehended the ambulance with a West Bengal licence plate after receiving a tip. The ambulance had two people inside it.

Three large nylon shopping bags were discovered inside the ambulance’s back compartment during the intercept. The officers also found a total of 51 bricks of marijuana wrapped in plastic.

These weighed about 53.735 kg and tested positive for being marijuana. The ambulance and the drugs were both legally seized.

Bholanath Singh, 35, of Odisha, and Munna, also known as Alok Shaw, were both detained.

The Narcotics division of Lalbazar has started an investigation into the event.