Delhi High Court orders social media companies to stop sharing ‘sexually explicit’ video of a female judge

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered social media sites to stop sharing a sexually explicit video featuring a Delhi district judge that has gained widespread distribution in recent days.

The staff member who was purportedly on the film had filed an urgent complaint with the Delhi High Court for privacy invasion.

If the woman’s motion to have the video restricted is denied, the single-judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma noted that ‘imminent, grave, and irreparable harm’ is likely to be done to her privacy rights.

Advocate Ashish Dixit defended the female employee before the Delhi High Court.

In its ruling, the high court noted that the full court had already taken administrative notice of the aforementioned video and had adopted a decision directing the registrar general to issue orders blocking the video.

Additionally, sources claim that the high court has begun the process of suspending the judge in question pending an official investigation. On this matter, the high court order needs to be more specific.

In accordance with Justice Varma’s directive, the copy of the video that was given to the high court has been sealed.