FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada to take on Morocco today

Doha: Canada will clash with Morocco at a group level match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar today at 8.30 pm (IST). Canada is eliminated from the event as it lost its 2 matches. Morocco is at the second position in points table as it defeated Belgium and settled for a draw with Croatia.

A win in this match will confirm Morocco’s entry to the next round for the first time since 1986. Morocco recorded their first World Cup win since 1998 by defeating second-ranked Belgium on Sunday.

Both the teams had earlier clashed 4 times. Morocco won 2 matches and Canada 1. 1 match settled in a draw.

PREDICTED XI:

Canada: Borjan – Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Miller – Davies, Hutchinson, Laryea, Eustaquio- Buchanan, Hoilett – David

Morocco: Bounou – Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui – Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah – Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal