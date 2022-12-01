FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan to lock horns with Spain

Doha: Japan will lock horns with Spain in a Group E match at the FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar at 12.30 am (IST). Japan are currently in second place in Group E with 3 points. Spain is on the top of the points table with 4 points.

Spain has won the only match that has been played between the two teams. Japan has never defeated Spain on the international stage. The previous meeting between the two teams took place in an international friendly in April 2001 and Spain won the game by ‘1-0’.

Also Read: Global Village in Dubai extends opening hours

Spain has not lost any of their last 5 matches against Asian opponents in the FIFA World Cup but was eliminated on penalties by Korea Republic in 2002. Spain have won their final group game in 8 of their last 9 participation in the FIFA World Cup but were held to a 2-2 draw in their previous such match against Morocco in 2018. Japan have lost 3 of their last 4 matches at the FIFA World.

Japan possible starting lineup:

Gonda; Yamane, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Tanaka, Morita; Doan, Kamada, Kubo; Maeda

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Carvajal, P. Torres, Laporte, Alba; Koke, Rodri, Pedri; F. Torres, Morata, Olmo