Global Village in Dubai extends opening hours

Dec 1, 2022, 06:39 pm IST

Dubai:  Global Village in Dubai  has announced extended opening hours. The decision was taken considering the  UAE National holidays. The popular tourist attraction will remain open until 1am from today until December 3.

Global Village has launched  a series of shows and musical performances for the National Day long weekend. From December 1 to 4, guests will be able to enjoy spectacular musical performances, along with themed activities and entertainment.

The 27th edition of Global Village has 27 pavilions. The pavilions at the park are UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Oman, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and Russia.  New pavilions added this season are Qatar and Oman.

