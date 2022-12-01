DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Nationalized bank hikes lending rates

Dec 1, 2022, 09:42 pm IST

Mumbai: Leading nationalized bank in the country, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has hiked the Marginal Cost Of Fund Based Lending Rates (MCLR) rate across tenures. The new rates will come into effect  from today, December 1.

The overnight MCLR has been hiked from 7.40% to 7.45%, one-month MCLR hiked from 7.45% to 7.50%, the three-month MCLR hiked from 7.55% to 7.60%, six-month MCLR hiked to 7.75% to 7.80%, 1-year MCLR goes up from 8.05% to 8.10% and 3-year MCLR goes up from 8.35% to 8.40%.

Also Read: Update fuel price for December announced 

After this rate hike, the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of all retail loans including car, personal and home will go up.

MCLR is the minimum rate of interest banks are allowed to give out loans to its customers. It is a benchmark interest rate and it dictates the lower limit of the interest rate for a loan.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 1, 2022, 09:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button