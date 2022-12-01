Shashi Tharoor in trouble; HC moves against Congress leader in Sunanda Pushkar death case!

After the latest appeal made by the Delhi Police on December 1, Congress politician Shashi Tharoor, who just ran for the position of party president, is likely to be implicated in the death of Sunanda Pushkar once more. The Delhi Police, acting against the Congress politician, has chosen to appeal a trial court’s 2021 ruling excluding Congressman Shashi Tharoor from the case involving the murder of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Tharoor’s attorney said the petition was not served on him and was ‘deliberately’ given to the wrong email address. According to reports from PTI, Justice D K Sharma ordered the Delhi Police’s attorney to give Tharoor’s attorney a copy of the petition. A police request to excuse the delay in submitting the revision petition against the trial court’s ruling of August 18, 2021 was also given notice by the high court, and Tharoor was asked to respond.

Additionally, it stipulated that only the parties would get copies of documents related to the case. The case was scheduled for hearing by the supreme court on February 7, 2023. Tharoor had already been exonerated of murder allegations by the high court in 2021.

Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a posh hotel room in 2014; as a result, the room was shut off and a FIR was filed. She was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances, and her death was initially classified as a suicide.

The couple had been residing in the hotel while Tharoor’s official bungalow was being renovated. Although Tharoor was charged with cruelty and aiding in suicide under the IPC, he was not detained in connection with the case. The lawyer for the Congress leader insisted that there was no proof against him in the case.