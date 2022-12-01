Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles at record high

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices settled at record high today. Sustained foreign fund inflows supported the Indian equity indices. The equity indices are ending higher for eighth day in a row.

BSE Sensex climbed 184.54 points or 0.29% to settle at 63,284.19. NSE Nifty advanced 54.15 points or 0.29% to end at 18,812.50, its new record closing high.

The top gainers in the market were UltraTech Cement, Hindalco Industries, Grasim, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Larsen & Toubro. The top losers in the market were ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Eicher Motors, UPL, Cipla, Bajaj Auto and Kotak Mahindra Bank.