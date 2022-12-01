Today, PM Modi will conduct the ‘Longest Roadshow Ever’ in Gujarat.

After a two-day hiatus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to the Gujarat election campaign trail today for the second round of assembly elections, with a three-hour massive roadshow through 16 assembly constituencies.

The tour, which would start at the Naroda Gam and end at the Gandhinagar South constituency, will span more than 50 kilometres, informed BJP.

At 3:30 pm, the Prime Minister’s roadshow is anticipated to start. PM Modi is expected to stop at at least 35 memorials along the way, including those for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, as it is expected to last until 6:30 this evening.

Among the constituencies the prime minister will visit today are Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, and Sabarmati.

Bhupendra Patel, a BJP candidate for chief minister, is competing from the Ghatlodia seat. From 2001 to 2014, PM Modi served as Gujarat’s chief minister for the longest period of time.

The first round of voting in the elections is now taking place.

Following the second phase voting on December 5, the results will be announced on December 8.