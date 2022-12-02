BCCI announce Indian squad for Australia series

Mumbai: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the Indian women’s squad for upcoming Australia series. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian team. Smriti Mandhana named as the vice caption of the team. Allrounder Pooja Vastrakar was ruled out due to an injury.

Indian will play 5 T20I matches against Australia. The series will begin from December 9 in Mumbai. India will play the first two T20Is at the DY Patil stadium on December 9 and 11, before moving to CCI for the remaining three fixtures on December 14, 17 and 20.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper) and Harleen Deol.