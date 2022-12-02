Disagreements solved! ‘Avatar 2’ to be released in Kerala: confirms FEUOK

Kochi: The Film Exhibitors United Organization of Kerala (FEUOK) has confirmed that ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, the sequel to the 2009 movie ‘Avatar’ will be released in Kerala. The most-awaited movie will hit the theatres on December 16 as FEUOK finally solved its disagreement with the distributors of the movie.

Earlier, the theatre owners under FEUOK declared that they will not cooperate with the release of the Hollywood film expressing protest against the new contractual terms made by ‘Avatar’ distributors. It is reported that the distributors demanded a 60% share in profits in the first two weeks of release.

Currently, FEUOK has agreed to release the movie after the film distributors agreed to cut the profit share. Following the negotiation efforts, the distributors decided to change their demanded and asked for 55% of the profit from the first two weeks of the release. While 45% of the profit share during the period will be claimed by the theatre owners.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet. The first part was released 13 years ago. It is reportedly the financially most successful film ever made in the world.