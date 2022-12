Doha: Qatar has eased entry rules for international visitors without FIFA World Cup tickets. The Ministry of Interior in Qatar announced the new rules. As per the new rules, ticketless visitors will be allowed entry from December 2 when the group stage ends.

For getting entry, the visitor must have a Hayya card and have a hotel reservation. The visitor must pay a fee of QAR500.