FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay to clash with Ghana today

Dec 2, 2022, 05:45 pm IST

Doha: In football, Ghana  will face Uruguay in their final Group H of the  FIFA World Cup at the Al Janoub Stadium, Doha at 8.30 PM (IST). The African team had defeated South Korea and lost to Portugal in their first matches. Uruguay are yet to open their goal-scoring account in this edition of the FIFA World Cup. Uruguay  settled for a draw against South Korea and lost to Portugal.

Ghana Probable Starting Line-up: Ati-Zigi, T Lamptey, Amartey, M Salisu, Mensah, T Partey, Abdul Samed, M Kudus, A. Ayew, J. Ayew, I Williams

Uruguay Probable Starting Line-up: S Rochet, J Giminez, S Coates, D Godin, G Varela, De Arrascaeta, F Valverde, R Bentanur, D Nunez, L Suarez, E Cavani

 

