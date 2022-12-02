For one day, a peon serves as the block education officer in MP’s Bhind.

In Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, a peon was appointed as block education officer (BEO) for the day. The action brought to mind the Bollywood film Nayak, in which Anil Kapoor’s character, the protagonist, temporarily assumed the position of Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In a novel experiment, Sudama Singh, the Block Education Officer Bhind, temporarily appointed Ramesh Shrivas, a peon working in his own office, as the BEO.

When Shrivas assumed leadership of the office, the personnel presented him with a garland as a greeting.

Following his appointment as BEO, Ramesh Srivas verified records, inspected two schools in a single day, and issued a directive fining gutka eaters in offices and schools Rs 200.

During his one-day stint as the BEO, Shrivas examined the facilities at the schools and spoke with the pupils.

Speaking about his experience, Shrivas said that although he will be retiring in a year, in his 37 years of service, he had never encountered such a thing. He expressed appreciation to the BEO for the chance.

BEO Sudama Singh stated that he wanted other office workers to have a better understanding of the respect due to the position and the need to perform their duties. The rest of the staff praised his action as well.