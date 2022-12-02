Home remedies and foods to treat dandruff

Dandruff is a condition of the scalp brought on by a fungus called malassezia. Although it is most prevalent in the summer and monsoon months, some people have dandruff in the winter because the chilly winds dry out the hair and scalp, causing them to become flaky and dry.

Learn about foods and home remedies that can help get rid of dandruff by scrolling down.

Baking Soda

Sprinkle baking soda on your scalp and wet hair. After one minute, remove it and thoroughly rinse your hair with water.

?Lemon juice and curd

In a bowl, combine curd and lemon juice. Apply the mixture to the scalp and massage. After letting it sit for ten minutes, properly wash your hair. For best results, use this cure twice a week.

Neem paste

Apply crushed neem leaves to the scalp.Let it dry for at least 10 minutes, then wash your hair with cold water.

Apple cider vinegar and water

Water and apple cider vinegar should be combined in equal parts. After washing your hair, apply it and let it air dry. After that, give it another wash and dry it with a soft towel.

Fatty fish

Salmon and tuna, which are both fatty fish, are excellent providers of good fats. These fish promote healthier hair and scalp when consumed frequently.

Egg

Zinc and biotin, which are both abundant in eggs, help to maintain the health of the hair and scalp.