Lead pair of the movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun are in Russia for the promotions

Pushpa: The Rise’s producers are preparing for the release of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie in Russia, and they are doing everything in their power to ensure that the movie is a hit there.

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun, who play the key roles in the movie, are currently promoting it in Russia.

Taking to social media, the makers shared happy pictures of the super enthusiastic ‘Pushpa’ team on their first day of promotions. In the caption, they wrote ‘Happy faces at the Day 1 of promotions in Moscow #PushpaTheRise Russian Language Special premiere show today in Moscow Book tickets for #PushpaInRussia Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @4SeasonsCreati1’

When it was released in India in December, the movie caused quite a commotion.

In the presence of the cast and crew, the movie will have a special premiere in Moscow on December 1 and St. Petersburg on December 3.

The movie will have its world premiere during the 5th ‘Indian Film Festival,’ which will take place in 24 Russian cities.

On December 8th, the movie will be released in Russia. While ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ fever has swept the nation, fans are anxiously awaiting news about its follow-up since production on ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has just started.

The movie will probably be out in 2023.