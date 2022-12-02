Nora Fatehi appears before ED in money laundering case

Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood actor, has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in connection with a money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrshekhar and 200 crore rupees.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is listed as an accused in a charge sheet filed by the financial investigation agency ED, which is looking into the money trail in the extortion case.

The ED previously questioned Nora Fatehi in connection with the same case.

The ED claims that conman Chandrashekar gave expensive gifts and luxury cars to Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, who is currently incarcerated, is accused of defrauding a number of people, including some well-known people like Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.