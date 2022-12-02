Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices broke 8-day gaining momentum and ended lower today. The concern over US jobs report and US Federal Reserve’s meeting have influenced investors.

The BSE Sensex index fell 415.69 points or 0.66% to close at 62,868.50. NSE Nifty index declined 116.40 points or 0.62% to end at 18,696.10. The NSE Nifty has risen 3.6% over the last 8 sessions and ended Friday with gains for a second straight week.

Also Read: Asia Junior Badminton Championships: India’s Unnati Hooda enters quarter-finals

About 1995 shares have advanced, 1376 shares declined, and 137 shares remained unchanged in the Indian equity markets. All sectoral indices except realty and metal ended lower. The BSE midcap and smallcap index rose 0.7-0.8 percent.

The top gainers in the market were were Apollo Hospitals, Grasim Industries, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. The top losers in the market were Eicher Motors, M&M, Tata Consumer Products, HUL and Hero MotoCorp.