After consuming fake alcohol in Bihar, three people, including school principal died

According to reports, at least three people in Bihar’s Vaishali district died after consuming alcohol, which has been restricted in the region since 2016. The head of a private school in Vaishali’s Mehnar is among those who have died.

According to the school’s director, Jai Pradhan Newad died from alcohol poisoning while out having fun. In two other distinct incidents in Mehnar, Rahul died after becoming ill from drinking alcohol at a wedding, and Anil also suffered the same fate.

A medical team for the postmortem to investigate the cause of death had been assembled by police and officials. The authorities have also urged the public to report any cases of illness or death that may have been brought on by alcohol consumption.

Five prisoners and two police officers were detained earlier on Thursday for being found hosting a party with alcohol inside an excise police station in Paliganj, Bihar’s Patna.