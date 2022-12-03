Female ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ spinoff is not moving forward, reveals Margot Robbie

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is currently in a precarious position. A female-led spinoff starring Margot Robbie was announced, with ‘Birds of Prey’ writer composing the script, following Johnny Depp’s declaration that he would never again collaborate with Disney, the studio that owns the series.

However, Robbie had stated that the project was not progressing last month.

The producer of all the other ‘Pirates’ films, Jerry Bruckheimer, has stated that there is still a chance for the film to be made.

While speaking to Collider, he said, ‘I think that that script will come forward at a certain point. We developed two different stories for Pirates and the other one’s going forward first, so that’s what we’re working on, to try to get that one made.’

The film that Bruckheimer is alluding to is now in development, and it is most likely the project that ‘Chernobyl’ creator Craig Mazin and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise veteran Ted Elliott are scripting together.

Robbie previously told Vanity Fair that there had been no update from Disney and it was possible that the movie wouldn’t be made. ‘We felt it would’ve been really wonderful to have more of a female-led tale, but I suppose they don’t want to do it,’ she added. ‘We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, years ago, to have more of a female-led story, not fully female-led, but just a different kind of story.’

Meanwhile, Robbie will next be seen in ‘Babylon’, an epic period comedy-drama written and directed by Damien Chazelle. The film also stars Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, and Li Jun Li. ‘Babylon’ will be released in the United States on December 23, 2022