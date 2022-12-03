Kate Winslet says, ‘Had no reservations at all’ on reuniting with James Cameron in ‘Avatar The Way of Water’

The most anticipated film of the year, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ will soon be released. After more than ten years, James Cameron makes a comeback to the big screen as a director.

A sizable ensemble cast, including some new faces to the franchise, is included in the movie. They include Kate Winslet, who starred in ‘Titanic.’ Winslet discussed the reasons for her decision to accept the offer in a recent interview.

While speaking to Empire magazine, she said she loved the first movie. ‘The deeper themes it conveys about our declining planet, were extremely poignant, and that mattered to me. So, I had no reservations at all. Plus, I was jumping into a well-oiled machine, so I was excited to think that everything they had learned as filmmakers from the first movie, would have only been ironed out and amplified in its second go around. And that’s fun!’ she said.

In the answer to another question, she said ‘Cameron remains a ‘perfectionist’ and that part hasn’t changed at all. And that is what makes his movies precise in every tiny detail. All those tiny components are huge when assembled, and it’s Jim’s vision and his determination that produces extraordinary filmmaking that will stand the test of time.’

The fabled alien race known as the Na’Vi continues to be the focus of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ From the original film, it includes the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao and Matt Gerald.

Sigourney Weaver also makes a comeback, albeit in a new capacity. The cast also includes Vin Diesel, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin and CJ Jones.

Cameron has also penned the script with Josh Friedman. There will be at least two additional sequels to ‘The Way of Water.’

On December 16, 2022, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will be released.