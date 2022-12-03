Shraddha murder accused Aaftab requests novels, literature books in Tihar Jail

Aaftab Amin Poonawala has asked the jail administration to give him English novels and literature books to read.

Aaftab Poonawala is accused of killing Shraddha Walkar, his live-in partner, chopping up her body into 35 pieces, keeping them in a fridge, and then gradually tossing them into a Mehrauli forest in Delhi.

According to rumours, the Tihar government granted his request and gave him a copy of Paul Theroux’s book ‘The Great Railway Bazaar.’

In response to his request, the jail administration chose to give him access to English books that were not focused on crimes and would deter him from hurting other people.

The main weapons that were used to kill Shraddha were found, and the authorities are currently looking into the horrifying case.