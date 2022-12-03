Telangana CM KCR’s daughter summoned by CBI in Delhi’s liquor policy scam case

Kavitha Kalvakuntla, a Telangana Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, received a notice from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday in relation to the case involving the Delhi liquor policy. She was requested by the investigation team to show up on December 6 for a case-related interview.

The notice stated that certain facts that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader may be familiar with emerged during the investigation of the case and that her examination of the said facts is necessary in the interest of the investigation.

Kalvakuntla responded to the notice by saying, ‘I have been issued a CBI notice under Section 160 (police’s power to require attendance of witnesses) of the Code Of Criminal Procedure seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on December 6 as per their request.’

In the course of looking into the case involving the Delhi liquor policy, the CBI was already looking into a number of Telangana-based companies.

A week after submitting the case’s preliminary chargesheet, the CBI sent out the notice.