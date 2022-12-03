The Navy will open up all branches to women from next year: Details

According to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar, the Indian Navy is considering allowing women to join all of its branches as of next year. A day before Navy Day, Admiral Kumar told a press conference that 341 women were among the first batch of over 3,000 ‘Agniveers’ to be enrolled. INS Vikramaditya, an aircraft carrier, was one of the 15 frontline warships that had 28 women officers on board in December of last year, according to Navy authorities, and that figure is expected to rise.

‘AGNIVEERS have already begun to report. There are now 341 female Agniveers, out of the approximately 3,000 total. Because the Navy is now enlisting women sailors, this is a historic occasion for us. However, this is the first time we are inducting women sailors; we have been inducting women officers for roughly the previous 16–17 years’,stated Admiral Kumar. He declared that from the next year, women officers will be allowed to serve in all branches of the Navy.

‘Next year, instead of the seven or eight branches they are now limited to, we anticipate seeing women officers sworn in throughout all branches. All branches will welcome female officers starting in the next year’, the Navy Chief said. In honour of its brave assault on Karachi’s harbour and its resounding victory in the Indo-Pak War of 1971, the Navy observes December 4 as Navy Day.

In order to maintain the Navy’s ambitious and dynamic trajectory into the future, the Chief of Naval Staff noted, ‘It has been our effort to continually probe and challenge the’status-quo’. According to him, the Navy has had a ‘operationally busy and fulfilling’ year, but it has also undergone significant changes. ‘ The most important event was the September 2 commissioning of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. Undoubtedly, it was a crucial moment in both the history of the country and the Navy ‘, he stated.

The commissioning of INS Vikrant, according to him, was the culmination of years of labour by planners, designers, yard workers, and industrial partners. Admiral Kumar declared that the ship will continue to be the embodiment of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, guiding the next generation toward independence. He said that the Navy’s adoption of a new Naval Ensign was another significant development that occurred simultaneously with Vikrant’s commissioning. According to the Navy Chief, ‘This move, reflecting the greater National resolve to shed colonial relics, was carried about in a rapid and decisive way, displaying the Navy’s organisational agility and responsiveness’.