Afghan Embassy armed attack condemned by Saudi Arabia!

On Saturday, the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, was attacked with weapons, and the country’s Chargé d’Affaires, Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani, was the target of an unsuccessful assassination attempt. Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned both incidents. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reiterated its firm and deliberate stance to reject violence and terrorism everywhere in a statement.

Additionally, it has said that the Kingdom stands fully in solidarity with Pakistan and its people in the face of terrorism. It is significant that, according to the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a Friday attack on the Pakistani Embassy premises in Kabul targeted the Head of Mission, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani. The ministry emphasised that while defending the Head of Mission, Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad was seriously hurt in the attack.

The incident was denounced and the temporary Taliban government, which came to power in Afghanistan last August, was urged to hold those responsible accountable by Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan. Additionally, he urged the administration to take ‘immediate measures’ to guarantee the safety and security of Pakistani nationals and diplomatic staff in Afghanistan.