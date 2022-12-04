Asia Junior Badminton Championships: Unnati Hooda creates history by becoming first Indian to enter final

Nonthaburi: In badminton, India’s Unnati Hooda created history by entering the U-17 women’s singles final at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022 at Nonthaburi, Thailand. Unnati Hooda is the first Indian shuttler to enter the Under-17 singles final at the event.

She defeated Mion Yokouchi of japan by ‘ 21-8, 21-17’ in semi finals. Unnati Hooda will now face Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand in the finals.

Anish Thoppani of India entered the Under-15 singles finals. Anish Thoppani will now face Chung-Hsiang Yih of Chinese Taipei in the finals.

Under-17 men’s doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat also entered the finals. Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat defeated Chi-Ruei Chiu and Shao Hua Chiu of Chinese Taipei by ‘21-15, 21-19’. They will now face Lai Po Yu and Yi-Hao Lin of Chinese Taipei in the final.