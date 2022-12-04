East Midnapore witnesses fights between TMC and BJP supporters over cooperative elections

In Tamluk, in the East Midnapore district, fights broke out over a cooperative election. In a heated argument over the election of the Kharui-Ghathra cooperative society on Sunday, supporters of the Trinamool Congress and the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party clashed.

The West Bengal Police used lathi charge to calm the tense atmosphere. On Sunday, voters in the cooperative’s 43 seats went to the polls, and according to sources, tensions have been building up at the polls.

The West Bengal Police dispersed the crowd at the booths, and by the afternoon, things had descended into violence. Notably, more police officers were stationed there.

The TMC supporters, according to the BJP, prevented them from voting. Although the Trinamool Congress, which is in power, has refuted the accusation.