Sachin Pilot gets ready as the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi prepares to enter Rajasthan,

Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot is prepared to welcome Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra when it approaches the state today.

The whole of Rajasthan will participate in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, are you coming?, Pilot tweeted.

A poster battle between the supporters of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot is now taking place in the state ahead of Gandhi’s scheduled Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Posters featuring Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi were displayed on city streets in Jhalawar, Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot, however, is not visible in the poster.

This comes after earlier in the city, posters of Rahul Gandhi and the chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, were displayed. These posters give a hint of the internal strife in Congress.

Around 6.30 am today, the Madhya Pradesh village of Lala Khedi saw the return of the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra. Around 10 am, the yatra stopped at the Girls Hostel in the Madhya Pradesh city of Soyat Kalan. From there, it will resume once more at 3.30 p.m.

The 86th day of the yatra, which Congress claims is intended to unite India, will see it arrive in Rajasthan today.

The Yatra, which began on September 7, has now travelled through 36 districts and 7 states, with 1209 kilometres still to go.