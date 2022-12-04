‘Slow Poisoning’ Murder: Wife kills husband, denies role in mother-in-law’s death

In Mumbai, a lady and her lover were detained after they were accused of slowly poisoning the woman’s husband to death. The two have acknowledged to their wrongdoing. Police have taken into custody Kavita Shah, the wife of the deceased Kamalkant Shah, and Hitesh Jain, her lover, on charges of conspiracy and murder. Kamalkant knew Jain since they were little.

The two are suspected of killing Kamalkant’s mother as well. The two, however, have denied any participation in this death. The woman, identified as Kavita, had split up with her husband Kamalkant a few years prior, but they had reconciled for their child. Kavita and Hitesh have allegedly been having an affair for the past seven years, according to the police. After experiencing stomach aches as a result of the alleged poisoning, arsenic and thallium were discovered in Kamalkant’s body. On September 19, Kamalkant passed away in a hospital.

The victim’s mother, Sarladevi, experienced identical symptoms before passing away in a hospital from multiple organ failure. ‘ We believe Kavita began poisoning her husband in the middle of June, when she went back to their home in Santacruz after a period of separation’. According to a police inspector, the victim’s family believes that Kamlakant’s mother Sarladevi may also have passed away from gradual poisoning.

An inquiry into the mother’s death has started, because there are parallels between the two fatalities. ‘ Mother and son were both in good physical condition. How can they pass away so soon’, said Sarladevi’s son-in-law Arun Kumar Lalwani to HT.