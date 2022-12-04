The military may be called in to deal with ‘public worker protests’ before Christmas!

Britain’s government is looking at bringing in the military to help keep public services running if key workers take strike action. Britain is already grappling with industrial action in a range of sectors, but now faces strikes by thousands of nurses and ambulance workers. The government has repeatedly called on workers to halt strike action, saying it could not afford pay rises to cover inflation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a raft of problems, including what could prove to be a lengthy recession in the run-up to an election that polls suggest the Conservatives will lose. He could revive plans to curb the right to strike for public sector workers, including NHS staff, teachers and firefighters. Currys chief executive said his company would not use Royal Mail ‘for now’ to reduce any strike impact.

Following the collapse of salary negotiations, teachers in Scotland took to the streets for the first time in over 40 years. In England and Wales, hundreds of thousands of educators are voting on whether to walk out in a pay and funding dispute. Zahawi once more cited the invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the cause of energy price increases and double-digit inflation, urging public sector employees to ‘come together’. The NHS will examine all contingency planning, he added, but there is currently a minimum safety level of service in place.