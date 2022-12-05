Air India issues advisory for passengers travelling to this country

Muscat: Flag carrier of India, Air India has issued an advisory for passengers. The Air India Muscat office advised its travel partners to correct mobile numbers phone mobile numbers of passengers while booking tickets.

‘With the onset of fog season, the travel partners are requested to update the correct mobile numbers in the guest PNRs. So that they are suitably informed regarding the delays/rescheduling and cancellation of flights, if any,’ said Air India in a statement.

Air India also pointed out that on many occasions the landline numbers are mentioned in the PNRs making it very difficult for the airlines to contact in case of any change in the flight status.