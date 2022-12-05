BJP chief says, Kavitha, hides behind her father out of fear of liquor scam

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the leader of the Telangana BJP, asserted that Kalvakuntla Kavitha, a BRS MLC and the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, avoids speaking with the CBI about the Delhi liquor policy scandal because she is ‘afraid’ of being detained.

On the eighth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, Bandi Sanjay Kumar confidently asserted that Kavitha was ‘definitely involved’ in the Rs 1 lakh crore liquor scam while speaking at an event in the Nirmal district’s Kanakapur village.

‘She is afraid that she might be arrested if she appeared before the CBI for questioning. That is why she and her father are crying, trying to console each other,’ Kumar said.

Kumar claimed that the father-daughter team was acting out a new drama to avoid being detained by the CBI and that they intended to stir up Telangana sentiment and win over the public.

Additionally, he urged the state’s residents to be wary of KCR and Kavitha’s gimmicks. He asked, ‘Why should you turn to dharnas and agitations if KCR’s daughter is detained in a liquor scam?’

Sanjay said there was no rhyme or reason to KCR’s allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conspired to topple the BRS government. ‘The BJP has just three MLAs in the Telangana assembly. It requires 57 more MLAs to pull down the BRS government. Is it possible?’ he asked.

The BJP president also emphasised that his group did not need to remove KCR from office. ‘In fact, KCR has pulled down the people’s aspirations. He was the one who had pulled down democracy by poaching 37 MLAs belonging to other parties. We won’t do that. The people are getting ready to pull you down from power in the next elections,’ he said.