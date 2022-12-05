By December 8, cyclone will hit coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra

By December 8 morning, the low-pressure area that has developed over the southern Andaman Sea is very likely to become a cyclonic storm and approach the southwest Bay of Bengal near northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the nearby south Andhra Pradesh coast.

Beginning on the evening of December 7, the weather system may bring rain to seven districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh. The rain is likely to get heavier the following day. From December 4 to 6, widespread light to moderate rain is also anticipated over the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Until December 8, the IMD urged fishermen to stay away from the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. The coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh, and the Gulf of Mannar should also be avoided from December 7 to December 9.