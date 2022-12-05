Eating bananas with milk is a mistake; learn why kela dudh is ‘unhealthy’

Bananas and milk are one of the most popular breakfast options, whether you’re a bodybuilder, a child living in a hostel, a working adult, or a student running late for class. For those looking to naturally put on weight or add muscle mass, this combination is also highly advised. Ayurveda claims that consuming banana and milk simultaneously can be harmful, despite the fact that these two foods together are a delightfully satisfying and filling combination, not to mention their respective nutritional value.

Bananas are high in fiber, potassium, and magnesium while milk is a good source of calcium, proteins, healthy fats, and B vitamins. But medical professionals say it might be problematic. According to medical professionals, the combination could have an adverse effect on digestion and even interfere with sleep cycles. According to doctors, it is advised to wait 20 minutes before eating a banana if you’ve just consumed milk. For those who have allergies or asthma, it is also not advisable to combine milk and banana because mucus can worsen breathing problems.

Why Ayurveda advise against eating bananas with milk?

Every food has a flavour and an aftertaste in Ayurveda, as well as ensuing heating and cooling energy. The way food is digested affects a person’s agni, or stomach fire, therefore choosing the correct meal pairings is essential. Milk and banana are toxic to one another, according to traditional Indian medicine. Milk and bananas, although balancing out each other’s nutritional inadequacies, also strain the digestive system, making it heavy, and cause sinus issues when consumed together. Aside from those listed below, it may also cause:

Abdominal gas

Sinus congestion

Cold

Cough

Rashes on the body

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

These two meals are thought to be poisonous to the body and may affect how well the body operates according to Ayurveda. It could also cause slowed brain activity due to the weight.

What are the safe ways to consume milk and bananas?

Even if milk and banana are being consumed as a pre- or post-workout snack, according to nutrition and diet experts, there should be a 20-minute gap between the two. Adding another type of dairy to bananas can make them safer to consume if one wants to enjoy them together.