FIFA fever in full swing! Watch stingrays show off their football skills at the London Aquarium

The FIFA World Cup 2022 hype is over. Fans are cheering on their national teams and favourite athletes as they compete in Qatar for the coveted prize. A cute video of stingrays practising their football moves underwater suggests that World Cup excitement has spread to animals and fish as well. In a video posted by Sea Life London Aquarium, rays can be seen participating in a game that resembles football.

The team claims that the game’s hollow ball contains their favourite fish inside of it. The group claims that because it promotes cerebral activity, the entertaining game is excellent for the rays. There are six stingrays playing football in the video. They are kicking and moving the ball in the direction of one another. The rays’ natural nature is to use their sense of smell to discover food, therefore it appears aquarium specialists are encouraging them to do so. However, rays have the unique ability to locate prey based on the odours that objects in the electric field emit.

According to UK media reports, Rowena Kennedy, Displays Supervisor at SEA LIFE London Aquarium, ‘Our squad of rays have adored playing their own version of the beautiful game since we implemented the new enrichment plan for the start of the World Cup’. Kennedy: ‘Rays are clever animals, so it’s critical that their care plan supports natural eating behaviours and problem-solving skills. Our feeder footballs are a fun and interesting method for the rays to consume since it stimulates foraging behaviour and uses their great sense of smell like they would in the wild,’ the supervisor added.