FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar announces new entry rules

Doha: Qatar will allow football fans without tickets for FIFA World Cup. The entry named as ‘Early December’ began after the group stage matches of the mega football event.

Now non-ticketed fans can enter Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup. Under the scheme, fans without tickets can apply for a Hayya Card. They must submit a proof of accommodation and pay an entry fee of QR500 to obtain the Hayya Card and enter the country. Children under 12 are exempted from entry fees.

Fans who pay the entry fee and purchase the World Cup tickets later will not be eligible for a refund. After paying the QR500 entry fee and confirming their accommodation, visitors will receive an entry permit to Qatar via email. They must complete the Hayya Card application process to board a flight or enter through the Abu Samra land border without the entry permit. Hayya Card holders can stay in Qatar until January 23, 2023

The Hayya Card is mandatory for fans of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It provides access to stadiums with a valid match ticket, entry to the FIFA Fan Festival and free public transport.