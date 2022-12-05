Gladys Knight, Singer Amy Grant, activist-actor George Clooney and Irish band U2 honoured at Kennedy Center by Biden

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts honoured Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, George Clooney, a political activist, and the Irish band U2 on Sunday. Peers and friends of the recipients paid them meaningful tributes.

Tania León, a pioneering conductor and composer, was also in this year’s class.

The Kennedy Center recognises a select number of individuals each year for their contributions to American culture via the arts. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their respective spouses were in attendance.

On the red carpet ahead of the Kennedy Center show, Clooney, with his wife, Amal, beside him, joked that after seeing friends like Don Cheadle and Julia Roberts in attendance he was worried his tribute would be more of a ‘roast.’ And it was indeed a bit of a roast for Clooney, though his friends and family showed evident respect.

The honorees came to the theater from a White House reception where Biden praised them before a star-studded East Room crowd as an ‘exceptional group of artists.’

‘Thank you for showing us the power of the arts and ‘We the People,’ Biden said.