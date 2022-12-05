Know the risks of having sex without a condom

Condoms are used to prevent unwanted pregnancy and to avoid sexual diseases. Condoms are one of the most effective ways to prevent unwanted pregnancy and it also prevents sexually transmitted diseases. Health experts say that condoms have a 98% chance of preventing pregnancy if used correctly.

However, today the use of condoms is gradually decreasing. According to preliminary estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there will be approximately 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis in the U.S. in 2021.

Last year, almost half of the sexually transmitted diseases were found in young people between the ages of 15 and 24. According to the Federal Family Planning Survey, 75% of men used condoms in 2011 and that drop to 42% in 2021.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged men to abstain from sex or reduce their number of sexual partners to lower the risk of getting Sexually Transmitted Diseases.