Kylian Mbappe outperformed Lionel Mess : Rio Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand, a former defender for both England and Manchester United, claimed that Kylian Mbappe’s performance against Poland was superior than Lionel Messi’s performance against Australia. Mbappe scored twice as France defeated Poland 3-1 to advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

Ferdinand described Mbappe’s showing against Poland as the most explosive and damaging of the round of 16.

I mentioned Messi as having the finest performance yesterday. The most explosive performance of the day, [Mbappe] was devastating in every way. He seems to be playing pranks on his rivals. He feels like he can pass anyone on that field because he is that good, that quick, and that explosive. He believes that I cannot be stopped. That is the assurance, said Ferdinand.

The former England center-back claimed that Mbappe is impossible for defenders to mark, and he insisted that he enjoys watching such players in person.

‘It renders defence difficult.’ Ferdinand continued, ‘I really love being in the stadium and watching players like these and what they can achieve.’

Gary Lineker, a former England and Barcelona striker, praised Mbappe as well, stating that when he receives the ball, he lights up the field. Lineker remarked, ‘He lights the place up when he gets the ball.’

France must significantly improve, according to Mauricio Pochettino, Mbappe’s former PSG manager, if they expect to defend their FIFA World Cup title in Qatar.

‘I believe it’s time to do some analysis at this point. France needs to drastically improve. They must raise the standard and the quality. They must act as a unit if they hope to be serious competitors. They were in too much of a difficult situation today,’ said Pochettino.

2018 winners In the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal stage, France will square off against Gareth Southgate’s England.