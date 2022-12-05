Rajyavardhan Rathore claims that the BJP has the copyright of Dharma and that the Congress is anti-Hindu.

Participants in the ‘Rahul Gandhi re-launching’ yatra are anti-Hindu and anti-Indian. Speaking during a news conference at the state party headquarters in Jaipur, MP and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore warned that the family (a reference to the Nehru-Gandhi reign) was separating the nation.

‘There is a primary party that guards Dharma. The Congress party is a conceited defender of the Dharma. The MP asserted that the BJP owns the copyright to Dharma.’

The leader of the BJP claimed that Congress should have implemented Article 370, an outlawed law that granted Kashmir special status, in its place.

Both the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are dedicated to the state’s overall development. Congress makes sweeping declarations but takes meagre action. Rahul Gandhi’s re-launch is costing Rs 500 crore, claims Rajyavardhan Rathore.

Before the Assembly elections, Congress made pledges regarding unemployment benefits, waivers for farm loans, and other matters.

In Rajasthan, 15 papers have been leaked, he continued, and Congress pledged in their manifesto to enact harsh legislation against illegal mining. Illegal mining has not been the subject of any action. The number of corruption cases has increased by 73%.

‘Tenders to provide water to regular people are corrupted. Senior officials, who are compelled to gather money for the party, are seen wandering around mines,’ added the MP.