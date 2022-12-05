Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row. The rise in the crude oil prices weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex was down 33.90 points or 0.05% at 62,834.60. NSE Nifty was up 4.90% or 0.03% at 18,701. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note. More than 150 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Dhanlaxmi Bank, Exide Industries, IDFC, IDFC First Bank, DCB Bank, ITD Cementation India, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Tyre & Industries, Karnataka Bank, SJVN, Aditya Birla Capital and Cummins India.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, UPL, ONGC and Coal India. The top losers in the market were Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and SBI Life Insurance.