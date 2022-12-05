Surya opted out from Bala’s Vanangaan

Suriya and filmmaker Bala was working together on the film Vanangaan, which generated a lot of buzz among fans as it was their first collaboration in almost two decades. Nadippin Nayagan has now chosen to no longer to be part of the film. In a comment about the subject, Bala claimed that the script was no longer appropriate for an actor of his calibre.

His most recent movie with Bala, Vanangaan, no longer features Suriya. The Sethu filmmaker tweeted the same on Sunday, December 4. He said in a lengthy statement that the script had undergone multiple alterations and might not longer accurately reflect the image of the mass hero. He continued by saying that the decision to split ways was mutual.

‘I intended to direct Vanangaan alongside Suriya, my younger brother. But after some tweaks to the plot, I wasn’t sure if the project was appropriate for someone with his background. Suriya had entire faith in me, but it was my responsibility as the older brother to keep him out of such a precarious position. Therefore, Suriya and I have concluded that it would be best for everyone if he opted out of the project. Suriya was actually quite upset about this choice, but it was made for the benefit of my brother’ wrote Bala.

The major role in the upcoming movie Vanangaan will be played by a new actor. He did not, however, reveal Suriya’s replacement. The movie was originally going to be produced by Suriya under SD Entertainment, however that is no longer happening.