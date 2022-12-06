At spot of Cyrus Mistry’s death, Highways Authority installed crash cushion

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has put in a crash cushion or crash attenuator at the location of the industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry’s fatal car accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, which happened three months ago.

By absorbing the impact, a crash cushion can shield vehicles from injury when they collide with other vehicles. It has the ability to redirect colliding vehicles, which will probably help in preventing fatalities in an accident. The system stops a colliding vehicle safely by ability to absorb the kinetic energy of the accident.

Three additional locations on the highway where these crash attenuators need to be installed have been identified by the NHAI.

On September 4, the car that Mistry (54) was riding in collided with the railing of the Charote bridge, killing him and his friend Jahangir Pandole. Both the 55-year-old gynaecologist Dr. Anahita Pandole who was driving and her husband Darius were severely injured.