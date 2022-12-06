Blaupunkt launches new true wireless earphones in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Germany based audio equipment brand, launched new true wireless earphones named ‘Blaupunkt BTW20’ in the Indian markets. The Blaupunkt BTW20 is priced at Rs. 1,299 in India, and is available in 4 colours – black, white, blue, and green. The earphones are available to buy on Amazon.

The new device has 10mm dynamic drivers and is IPX5 rated for water resistance. It comes with a battery level indicator display on the charging case. The LED display at the front of the case displays the percentage of charge in the case itself, as well as the individual charge levels of the earpieces.

Also Read: India’s GDP to grow at 6.9% this year, says World Bank

Other features include USB Type-C fast charging, touch controls, voice assistant support for Google Assistant and Siri up to 30 hours total battery life for the earpieces and charging case together.