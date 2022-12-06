Drones delivering drugs near the India-Pakistan border? Report

In Punjab’s Tarn Taran region, Border Security Force forces have made their fourth such discovery in as many days after finding a drone and more than two kilogrammes of heroin in a hamlet close to the India-Pakistan border. On Monday at 8:56 p.m., when it was hovering above the town of Kalia, the soldiers heard the sound of a drone coming from Pakistan. According to the officials, 2.47 kg of heroin packaged in a yellow polythene were found after the military shot in that direction.

A metal ring intended for the consignment’s release from the drone was also discovered attached to it, an official reported. On Tuesday morning, the personnel conducted another round of search operations, and it was during this time that they discovered the broken drone laying in the field. The official reported, ‘The BSF forces again thwarted an attempt at smuggling’. In the past several days, there has been an increase in the movement of Pakistani drones close to the international boundary.

In the Amritsar area on Monday, the BSF discovered a drone and a sachet of heroin close to the international border, thwarting an effort to smuggle drugs across international borders. On Sunday, 3 kilogrammes of heroin and a drone were found close to the international border in Tarn Taran area. On December 3, BSF forces in the Fazilka area found around 25 kilogrammes of heroin that had been dropped there by a Pakistani drone.