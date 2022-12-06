Facebook parent Meta platforms Inc warns to remove news from platform if US passes media bill

Facebook’s parent company Meta platforms Inc has issued a warning that, in the event that the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is passed by the US Congress, it will be obliged to completely remove news from its platform.

Broadcasters benefited, according to Meta, from posting content on their platform. If passed, the act will make it simpler for news organisations to bargain for their material with digital behemoths like Meta and Alphabet.

When a comparable law was introduced in Australia, Meta adopted a similar attitude.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone in a tweet said the Act fails to recognize that publishers and broadcasters put content on the platform because ‘it benefits their bottom line – not the other way around.’

According to a government assessment, the rule, which went into force in Australia in March 2021 after negotiations with major digital companies resulted in a brief outage of Facebook news feeds there, has mostly been successful.

The paper also said that other tech companies, including Meta and Alphabet, had signed more than 30 agreements with media sites since the News Media Bargaining Code came into effect, paying them for content that resulted in clicks and advertising revenue.