FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar announces new entry rules, cancels Hayya card rules

Doha: Qatar has announced new entry rules. The Ministry of Interior in Qatar has announced that citizens and residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will be allowed to enter the country without a Hayya card. The new entry rules will come in to effect from today.

But those who want to attend the upcoming World Cup matches will still need the Hayya card.

There are separate rules regarding the entry process, which are as follows:

Also Read; FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal to lock horns with Switzerland: Possible playing XI

By air: Passengers will be able to enter Qatar through airports without a Hayya Card. Those without a match ticket will not be required to register on the Hayya website.

By bus: Passengers can enter Qatar without registering on the website of the Ministry of Interior. Free parking spaces will also be allocated for buses.

By private vehicle: From December 12, 2022, tourists wishing to enter the country using their own private vehicle will be able to do so. However, they must register on the website of the Ministry of Interior at least 12 hours before the date of entry. No fees will be charged on registration.